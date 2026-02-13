IMA Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.7% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $76,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,324,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,430,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,594,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,597,000 after buying an additional 114,678 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,776,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,207,000 after buying an additional 113,224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,557,000 after acquiring an additional 173,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VV stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $321.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.