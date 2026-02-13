Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,301 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,141,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,489,909,000 after purchasing an additional 727,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,063,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,927,000 after buying an additional 301,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,774,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,081,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,121,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $159.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

