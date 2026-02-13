The Walt Disney Company $DIS is GFS Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 4.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 190.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,336,000 after acquiring an additional 176,855 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.28. The firm has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.