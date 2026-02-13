Freemont Management S.A. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.4% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,489,675,000 after buying an additional 180,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,122,631,000 after acquiring an additional 174,247 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.61.

Autodesk Stock Down 3.9%

Autodesk stock opened at $223.49 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.01 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

