Insider Selling: ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $31,440.00 in Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,360. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ReposiTrak Price Performance

Shares of TRAK opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.45. ReposiTrak Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $23.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 30.52%.The business had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 63.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ReposiTrak by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ReposiTrak by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReposiTrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReposiTrak in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

