nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Director Susan Cameron Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) Director Susan Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,140.60. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $111.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $120.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in nVent Electric by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

