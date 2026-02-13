Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III Sells 1,751 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.43, for a total value of $806,212.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,639.78. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $465.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.68. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 49,891 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 13,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $564.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.68.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and product momentum: Vertex reported quarter-over-quarter revenue growth (total revenue ~$3.19B, ~+9.5% YoY), which some outlets framed as a revenue beat or in-line with estimates — supporting confidence in core cystic fibrosis franchises. Vertex Q4 Revenue Beats

Pipeline expansion: Vertex announced a partnership with WuXi to broaden its autoimmune pipeline beyond cystic fibrosis, which could diversify future revenue streams and reduce single-therapy concentration risk. Partnership with WuXi

2026 guidance broadly in-line: Management gave revenue guidance centered around ~$13.0–13.1B, which Reuters and the company describe as roughly matching analysts' expectations; this limits downside from guidance but doesn't materially raise the bar. Reuters: Guidance In-Line

Analyst sentiment and valuation context: Multiple analysts maintain bullish ratings and above-consensus price targets (median targets well above current levels), supporting longer-term upside; valuation and momentum write-ups are circulating for investors weighing entry timing. Zacks: Momentum Thesis

Small EPS miss and mixed beats: EPS came in marginally below consensus (reported ~$5.03 vs. estimates near $5.05–$5.07), and some data feeds showed revenue slightly under certain Street models — a near-term driver for the post-release price pullback among short-term traders. Zacks: EPS Miss Zacks: Metric Comparison

Insider selling: Multiple senior executives disclosed stock sales (several EVPs and the CAO among them), and trackers note a pattern of insider liquidations over recent months — this raises short-term sentiment risk even if sales are routine diversification. Quiver: Insider Selling and Earnings Reaction

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

