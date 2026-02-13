What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Canaan FY2026 Earnings?

Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaan in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 39.69%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Canaan from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Canaan by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,698,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,040 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Canaan by 135.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,350,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canaan by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 200,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Canaan Inc is a China-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance computing hardware for the digital currency and blockchain industry. The company’s core business revolves around application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners, which are purpose-built machines optimized for cryptocurrency mining. By focusing on energy efficiency and processing power, Canaan’s mining rigs aim to deliver competitive hash rates while managing power consumption in large-scale operations.

The flagship product line, known as AvalonMiner, encompasses a range of models tailored to different scales of mining activity, from small-scale hobbyist setups to industrial farms.

