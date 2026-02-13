Equifax (NYSE:EFX) EVP Jamil Farshchi Sells 1,167 Shares

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,617.03. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of Equifax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $1,216,567.53.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.77 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $281.03.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $942,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,650,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $701,986,000 after purchasing an additional 163,375 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

