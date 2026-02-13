Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Brendan Lawlor Sells 17,455 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Brendan Lawlor sold 17,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $330,423.15. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,594.14. This represents a 29.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 374.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

