Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $720.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.97 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Belden updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.650-1.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Belden’s conference call:

Get Belden alerts:

Record results: Belden reported a record Q4 revenue of $720M and adjusted EPS of $2.08, and a record full-year revenue of ~$2.7B with adjusted EPS of $7.54, driven by strong order momentum and execution.

Belden reported a record Q4 revenue of $720M and adjusted EPS of $2.08, and a record full-year revenue of ~$2.7B with adjusted EPS of $7.54, driven by strong order momentum and execution. Solutions acceleration & org change: Solutions wins crossed 15% of revenue in 2025 and management launched a unified functional operating model (effective Jan 1, 2026) to scale IT/OT converged solutions and pursue a >20% solutions mix by 2028.

Solutions wins crossed 15% of revenue in 2025 and management launched a unified functional operating model (effective Jan 1, 2026) to scale IT/OT converged solutions and pursue a >20% solutions mix by 2028. Segment momentum — Automation led growth while broadband showed mixed trends: Automation Solutions grew ~14% (organic 11%) to nearly $1.5B with strong order growth, Smart Infrastructure reached ~$1.2B with broadband moderation but rising fiber content and expected recovery (BEAD tailwinds).

Margins & pass?throughs: Reported gross margin was 38.5% and EBITDA margin 16.9%, but management said tariffs/copper pass?throughs diluted reported margins while excluding those effects gross margins improved ~160bps and EBITDA ~80bps; Q1 2026 guidance is $675–690M revenue and $1.65–1.75 adjusted EPS.

Reported gross margin was 38.5% and EBITDA margin 16.9%, but management said tariffs/copper pass?throughs diluted reported margins while excluding those effects gross margins improved ~160bps and EBITDA ~80bps; Q1 2026 guidance is $675–690M revenue and $1.65–1.75 adjusted EPS. Balance sheet & capital allocation: Trailing?12?month free cash flow was $219M, the company repurchased $195M of stock (1.7M shares) with $145M remaining authorization, and extended debt maturities via EUR450M notes (avg. rate ~3.9%), leaving net leverage ~1.9x.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $150.54 on Friday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17.

Belden Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Belden

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $384,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,530. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hiran Bhadra sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,280. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,045 shares of company stock worth $2,010,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Belden by 12,950.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Belden by 134.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Belden

Here are the key news stories impacting Belden this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Belden

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high?performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.