Artur Bergman Sells 20,000 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $176,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,540,214 shares in the company, valued at $22,455,491.76. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $187,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Artur Bergman sold 49,320 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $512,928.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Artur Bergman sold 30,680 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $304,345.60.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $163,600.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $187,000.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $410,800.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $409,200.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $423,600.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $16.04 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Key Stories Impacting Fastly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastly this week:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fastly by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 27.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.