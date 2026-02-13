Trek Metals (ASX:TKM) Insider Acquires A$48,125.00 in Stock

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM – Get Free Report) insider John Young bought 343,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$48,125.00.
Trek Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 31.84, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.75.
About Trek Metals
