AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 719.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,136 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $45,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on EPS and revenue, with strong margins and raised 2026 revenue guidance — underlying operating metrics were robust. AppLovin press release

Q4 results beat on EPS and revenue, with strong margins and raised 2026 revenue guidance — underlying operating metrics were robust. Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side firms reaffirmed or raised targets (Scotiabank raised to $775; Wedbush boosted to $640; Needham and RBC reaffirmed buy/outperform), signaling continued analyst confidence in medium/long-term growth. Scotiabank raise (The Fly)

Several sell-side firms reaffirmed or raised targets (Scotiabank raised to $775; Wedbush boosted to $640; Needham and RBC reaffirmed buy/outperform), signaling continued analyst confidence in medium/long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary argues the sell-off is an overreaction — analysts and commentators point to high margins, strong free cash flow and buybacks as reasons long-term holders should be constructive. Seeking Alpha bullish take

Bullish commentary argues the sell-off is an overreaction — analysts and commentators point to high margins, strong free cash flow and buybacks as reasons long-term holders should be constructive. Neutral Sentiment: Some firms trimmed price targets (BTIG, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Citi lowered/tweaked targets) but largely kept buy/overweight ratings — mixed signals on near-term upside while conviction remains among many analysts. Analyst moves roundup

Some firms trimmed price targets (BTIG, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Citi lowered/tweaked targets) but largely kept buy/overweight ratings — mixed signals on near-term upside while conviction remains among many analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published in the period appears erroneous (0 shares / NaN changes) — no reliable signal of a short squeeze or coordinated short activity from the reported figures.

Short-interest data published in the period appears erroneous (0 shares / NaN changes) — no reliable signal of a short squeeze or coordinated short activity from the reported figures. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, shares plunged as investors flagged AI-related risk, competitive pressure in ad markets and perceived lack of clarity in management’s commentary/guidance — headlines emphasize “AI fears” and “guidance clarity” as the proximate causes of the sell-off. 247WallStreet coverage

Despite the beat, shares plunged as investors flagged AI-related risk, competitive pressure in ad markets and perceived lack of clarity in management’s commentary/guidance — headlines emphasize “AI fears” and “guidance clarity” as the proximate causes of the sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Reports flagged softer-than-expected ad demand and competitive headwinds in ad tech, which weighed on investor confidence despite strong headline numbers. Reuters report

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.45, for a total value of $8,066,602.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,683,322.05. The trade was a 29.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,786 shares of company stock worth $100,914,925. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target (down previously from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $366.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $602.52 and a 200-day moving average of $570.18.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 306.49% and a net margin of 57.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

