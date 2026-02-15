Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Posts Earnings Results

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.
Marketing Alliance Stock Performance
Shares of Marketing Alliance stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.80. Marketing Alliance has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
About Marketing Alliance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marketing Alliance
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.