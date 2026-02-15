Pro Medicus Limited (PME) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.32 on March 19th

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.
Pro Medicus Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
