Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.450-17.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $343.8 billion-$350.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.7 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore lowered their price target on Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Cencora Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE COR opened at $360.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. Cencora has a twelve month low of $237.71 and a twelve month high of $377.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.51 and its 200 day moving average is $328.62.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total value of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $7,151,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

