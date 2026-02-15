Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on February 27th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$254.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.61 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. On average, analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value.

