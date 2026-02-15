New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $37.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,076 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.5% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 923,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,518,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 439.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.