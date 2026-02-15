Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 11.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. BusinessWire: Q4 & 2026 Outlook

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — Exelon reported $0.59 EPS (above consensus) and launched FY2026 guidance of $2.81–$2.91, signaling stronger underlying power markets and rate benefits. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage The Fly: Mizuho

Analyst upgrades — Several firms raised price targets (Wells Fargo to $53, Mizuho to $51, BMO to $51) and reiterated overweight/outperform views, supporting near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex?dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13)

Dividend raise — Exelon increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (5% increase), boosting income appeal and supporting yield-sensitive investors. (Ex?dividend: Mar 2; pay date: Mar 13) Positive Sentiment: Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220?mile, 765?kV transmission line co?sponsored with NextEra, supporting long?term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. PR Newswire: PJM Approval

Transmission project approved — PJM Board advanced a ~220?mile, 765?kV transmission line co?sponsored with NextEra, supporting long?term transmission revenue and grid reliability opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long?term growth narrative. Seeking Alpha: Electrification/AI Tailwinds

Electrification & AI tailwinds — Analysts/commentary highlight Exelon as a play on electrification and demand from AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s long?term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near?term capital intensity. Zacks: Capex Plan

Capex / growth plan — Exelon unveiled a $41.3B infrastructure investment plan through 2029, which supports growth but increases near?term capital intensity. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. MSN: Earnings Transcript

Revenue and call details — Revenue slightly missed expectations ($5.41B vs $5.42B) and management hosted an earnings call; read the transcript for detail on generation, commodity exposure and rate assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest note — Recent short?interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move.

Short?interest note — Recent short?interest data in feeds appears anomalous/zero and is not a meaningful signal for today’s move. Negative Sentiment: YoY profit decline — EPS declined versus the prior year (Q4: $0.59 vs $0.64 a year ago), a reminder that beat was driven by mix/rates rather than higher volume; monitor commodity and weather sensitivity. BusinessWire: Results

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

