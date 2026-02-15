Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNT. Weiss Ratings cut Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. Vontier has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $808.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.12 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vontier by 212.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 29.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

