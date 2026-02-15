YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anonima from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get YPF Sociedad Anonima alerts:

View Our Latest Report on YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,898,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,154 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 55.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,379,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,440 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 651,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 362,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 350,842 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state?owned oil company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.