New Harbor Financial Group LLC Buys 7,476 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.7% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $104.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

