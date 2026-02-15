New Harbor Financial Group LLC Acquires 19,826 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 43,852 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,661 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,347,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,669,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,851 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 2.1%

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $61.38.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

