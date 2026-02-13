Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$82.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEI.UN. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$66.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.32. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$59.10 and a one year high of C$75.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 118.55%.The company had revenue of C$160.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT’s total residential suites.

