Reviewing Black Titan (BTTC) and Its Competitors

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Black Titan to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Titan and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Black Titan Competitors 96 199 216 12 2.28

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 137.60%. Given Black Titan’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Titan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Black Titan has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Titan’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Black Titan and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $180,000.00 -$4.71 million -0.58 Black Titan Competitors $233.35 million -$56.06 million -11.25

Black Titan’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Black Titan. Black Titan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Black Titan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Black Titan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64% Black Titan Competitors -37.79% -997.78% -64.21%

Summary

Black Titan rivals beat Black Titan on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Black Titan Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developingproprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.

