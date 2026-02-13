Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 17th.

In other news, CFO Brian Read sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $97,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 344,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,723.50. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $74,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,338,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,890,262.17. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 119,866 shares of company stock worth $1,436,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,284 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,109,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Serve Robotics by 176.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SERV opened at $9.32 on Friday. Serve Robotics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $694.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%.The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Serve Robotics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

