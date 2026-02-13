Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 17th.
Serve Robotics News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Company operational milestones — coverage highlights triple?digit growth and a 1,000?robot deployment milestone, which supports the addressable market and revenue ramp potential. SERV Stock Tanks 28% in a Month: Smart Entry Point or More Pain Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad media attention — multiple local pieces (Chicago, Broward, MSN) discuss food?delivery robots, regulatory debates and community reaction; this raises public awareness and could accelerate adoption but also invites regulatory scrutiny that may be a mixed near?term factor. What to know about Chicago’s delivery robots and the debate over them Food delivery bots invade Broward Food delivery robots spark debate in Chicago (MSN)
- Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,259 shares, COO Touraj Parang sold 3,558 shares, CFO Brian Read sold 185 shares, and insider Euan Abraham sold 1,375 shares (all on Feb 11). While sizes are small relative to their holdings, multiple executive sales in one session often weigh on sentiment and can amplify short?term share weakness. SEC filings: CEO CEO Form 4, COO COO Form 4, CFO CFO Form 4, insider Insider Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market concerns — the Zacks piece highlights a recent ~28% slide, pointing to rapid cash burn, ongoing losses and what it calls a rich valuation; these fundamental concerns are likely driving investor caution and selling pressure. SERV Stock Tanks 28% in a Month: Smart Entry Point or More Pain Ahead?
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Brian Read sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $97,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 344,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,723.50. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $74,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,338,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,890,262.17. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 119,866 shares of company stock worth $1,436,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,284 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,109,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Serve Robotics by 176.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares during the last quarter.
Serve Robotics Trading Down 4.8%
NASDAQ SERV opened at $9.32 on Friday. Serve Robotics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $694.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%.The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Serve Robotics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.
The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.
