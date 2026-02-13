UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.5714.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on UL Solutions from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.
Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.11. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.
The company’s core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.
