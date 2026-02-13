UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.5714.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on UL Solutions from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULS. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,043,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,616,000 after acquiring an additional 495,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UL Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,942,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,394,000 after purchasing an additional 674,088 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,203,000 after purchasing an additional 70,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,550,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,484,000 after buying an additional 167,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.11. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company’s core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

