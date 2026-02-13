Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $50,511.64 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $50,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Revolve Group Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of RVLV traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $25.13. 741,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,119. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,598 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,852,000 after buying an additional 306,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,421,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,196,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 186,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,770,000 after buying an additional 100,285 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.
