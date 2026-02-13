Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts for Visa, boosting analyst confidence in revenue and profit growth driven by payments volume and pricing. This underpins bullish estimates for FY2026–FY2028 and supports the long?term earnings narrative. Here’s Why Visa (V) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks Research raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts for Visa, boosting analyst confidence in revenue and profit growth driven by payments volume and pricing. This underpins bullish estimates for FY2026–FY2028 and supports the long?term earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Pudgy Penguins — the NFT/crypto brand — teased a cryptocurrency debit card that will run on the Visa network. While a niche consumer play, more branded crypto cards or token integrations create incremental network volume and fee flow for Visa if adoption scales. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Lifts After Visa Debit Card Reveal: What You Should Know

Pudgy Penguins — the NFT/crypto brand — teased a cryptocurrency debit card that will run on the Visa network. While a niche consumer play, more branded crypto cards or token integrations create incremental network volume and fee flow for Visa if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Visa confirmed management will present at upcoming investor conferences (Morgan Stanley TMT; Wolfe Research FinTech). These appearances can provide guidance color and product updates, but are routine and not immediate catalysts. Visa to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Visa confirmed management will present at upcoming investor conferences (Morgan Stanley TMT; Wolfe Research FinTech). These appearances can provide guidance color and product updates, but are routine and not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Europe is moving to reduce reliance on Visa and Mastercard via regulatory and payments?rail initiatives that could depress cross?border interchange revenue or increase competitive pressure in Europe over time. This regulatory risk is a meaningful headwind for investor sentiment. Europe Moves to Cut Reliance on Visa and Mastercard

Shares of V opened at $324.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.18. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $588.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.21.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

