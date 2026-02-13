T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.22.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS
T-Mobile US Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
Key T-Mobile US News
Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and management raised the multi?year outlook — T?Mobile reported Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS above consensus and updated its long?term targets (higher 2027 service revenue and FCF guidance), which investors viewed as a durable growth signal. TMUS Q4 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted targets and maintained buy ratings — Several firms (Goldman Sachs, Barclays among others) nudged price targets higher or reaffirmed “buy”/”overweight” ratings, leaving consensus targets in the mid?$200s and implying upside vs. the current price. Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and buyback program highlighted — Management signaled increased buybacks (and mentioned buybacks as a potential use of proceeds), supporting EPS leverage and shareholder returns. This helped offset some mixed operational metrics. T-Mobile Adds Fewer Subscribers, Increases Buybacks
- Positive Sentiment: Product/technology differentiation — T?Mobile touted 5G FWA broadband as a competitive alternative to fiber and announced an “agentic AI” platform claim; these service/AI initiatives support longer?term monetization and differentiation. T-Mobile Touts 5G FWA Broadband
- Neutral Sentiment: Euro?denominated debt offering completed — T?Mobile agreed to sell €2.5B of senior notes across 2032/2035/2038 maturities (coupons ~3.20%–3.90%). Proceeds may fund buybacks/dividends or general corporate needs; the issuance raises leverage but locks long?dated financing at fixed rates. T-Mobile Agrees to Sell €2.5B Notes
- Negative Sentiment: NAD recommends modifying or discontinuing in?flight Wi?Fi claims — The National Advertising Division urged T?Mobile to change advertising about a “free” in?flight Wi?Fi benefit after a Verizon challenge; potential marketing restrictions or reputational effects are a modest headwind. NAD Recommends Modify In?Flight Wi?Fi Claims
- Negative Sentiment: Subscriber metrics show mixed signals — Some coverage noted fewer-than-expected postpaid adds in specific reports and investor commentary pointed to rival uncertainty weighing on sentiment; subscriber trends will be a key near?term monitor. TMUS Slid Due to Uncertainty Over Rival’s Direction
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.
Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.