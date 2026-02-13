T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.22.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average of $219.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.