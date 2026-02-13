Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $421.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Shares of COIN opened at $141.09 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 672,498 shares of company stock valued at $137,109,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 847.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,472,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,515,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

