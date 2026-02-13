CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust worth $78,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Macro outlook that favors gold: a 2026 market outlook argues for a softer DXY and a structurally bullish case for precious metals — a tailwind for gold-backed ETFs like IAU over the medium term. Article Title

Macro outlook that favors gold: a 2026 market outlook argues for a softer DXY and a structurally bullish case for precious metals — a tailwind for gold-backed ETFs like IAU over the medium term. Positive Sentiment: Policy/demand support: Texas unveiled an official bullion program and proposed gold bills that could lift domestic bullion demand and institutional appetite for physical gold custody. That structural demand can support IAU over time. Article Title

Policy/demand support: Texas unveiled an official bullion program and proposed gold bills that could lift domestic bullion demand and institutional appetite for physical gold custody. That structural demand can support IAU over time. Positive Sentiment: Big investors positioning for cuts: prominent investors (e.g., David Einhorn) are publicly increasing gold exposure on expectations of multiple Fed cuts in 2026 — an endorsement that can support fund inflows into ETFs such as IAU. Article Title

Big investors positioning for cuts: prominent investors (e.g., David Einhorn) are publicly increasing gold exposure on expectations of multiple Fed cuts in 2026 — an endorsement that can support fund inflows into ETFs such as IAU. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/near?term stabilization: WSJ notes gold was steady in Asian trade and “could undergo a technical recovery” after recent front?month futures weakness — suggests a possible short rebound if selling pressure eases. Article Title

Technical/near?term stabilization: WSJ notes gold was steady in Asian trade and “could undergo a technical recovery” after recent front?month futures weakness — suggests a possible short rebound if selling pressure eases. Neutral Sentiment: Spot price context: intraday Kitco reports show spot gold trading around the $5,060–$5,076/oz area after various US data prints — market remains rangebound around key levels that influence IAU’s NAV. Article Title

Spot price context: intraday Kitco reports show spot gold trading around the $5,060–$5,076/oz area after various US data prints — market remains rangebound around key levels that influence IAU’s NAV. Negative Sentiment: Rapid, unexplained sell?off: Kitco and market commentators reported an abrupt sell?off in gold and silver with unclear drivers — this kind of volatile, disorderly selling can push ETF prices down and trigger short?term outflows. Article Title

Rapid, unexplained sell?off: Kitco and market commentators reported an abrupt sell?off in gold and silver with unclear drivers — this kind of volatile, disorderly selling can push ETF prices down and trigger short?term outflows. Negative Sentiment: Broad commodity rout: FXEmpire reports gold dived below key technical levels amid a wider commodities sell?off (silver sharply lower), which amplifies downside risk for IAU until markets stabilize. Article Title

Broad commodity rout: FXEmpire reports gold dived below key technical levels amid a wider commodities sell?off (silver sharply lower), which amplifies downside risk for IAU until markets stabilize. Negative Sentiment: Dollar and labor data pressure: strong US jobs prints and prospects of a prolonged Fed pause have lifted the dollar and reduced near?term appeal for non?yielding gold — a key immediate pressure point for IAU. Article Title

IAU stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

