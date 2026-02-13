Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as high as C$2.94. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 310,769 shares trading hands.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 17.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$586.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entree Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining company which owns a joint venture interest on a significant portion of copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. The company’s interest in the Entree/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture has the characteristics of a royalty, with the benefits of a producer. Entree’s good financial position and high-quality asset portfolio provides solid foundation and flexibility of growth.

