Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €120.05 and traded as high as €134.40. Vinci shares last traded at €133.55, with a volume of 950,775 shares traded.
Vinci Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of €120.79 and a 200 day moving average of €120.05.
Vinci Company Profile
Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.