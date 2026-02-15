New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. CPI surprised in a way that supported precious metals, lifting gold and silver and boosting demand for mining leverage — a primary driver behind inflows into SIL today. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Climbed Back Above $5000
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-CPI positioning and immediate price gains in gold and silver ahead of the report spurred short-term buying in miners ETFs like SIL as a leveraged play on metal rallies. Price gains for gold, silver ahead of U.S. CPI
- Positive Sentiment: Physical-market dynamics are tightening — reported plunges in silver inventories point to stronger real-world demand, a structural bullish factor for silver prices and miners’ earnings potential. Silver inventory plunges as physical demand challenges western pricing benchmarks
- Positive Sentiment: Asset managers are flagging value in miners amid the pullback, which could translate into buying interest for SIL from funds and value-focused investors. As gold and silver struggle, Franklin Templeton sees value in mining stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary suggests the recent sharp drop in silver was driven by structural liquidation mechanics rather than manipulation — this explains the move but leaves open how quickly liquidity and positioning will normalize. Silver’s 10.5% Drop Reflects Structural Liquidation, Not Manipulation, Says Former Bullion Bank Executive
- Negative Sentiment: High recent volatility — including rapid sell-offs and multi-percent plunges in metals — increases downside risk for SIL if metals reverse or risk appetite returns to equities and the dollar strengthens. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Below $5000 Amid Broad Sell-Off In Commodity Markets
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
