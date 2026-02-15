New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

