Insider Selling: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Director Sells $40,815.00 in Stock

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) Director Craig Scott Wo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $40,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Scott Wo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Craig Scott Wo sold 500 shares of First Hawaiian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $13,470.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

First Hawaiian last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,380,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 221,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,883,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,891,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,800,000 after buying an additional 1,644,752 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,591,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,567,000 after buying an additional 231,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FHB shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

