ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,607 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,338,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of JBL opened at $251.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.54. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $269.17.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $404,107.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,544. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total value of $102,870.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,200,068.11. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,529 shares of company stock worth $42,145,485. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

