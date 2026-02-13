Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENR. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Energizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Energizer stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.82 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 143.24% and a net margin of 7.11%.Energizer’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energizer news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,000. This trade represents a 150.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $171,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,250.79. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,240. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 148,623.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,643 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,141,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Energizer by 24.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,436,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,536,000 after buying an additional 675,426 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,789,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,554,000 after buying an additional 583,465 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 34.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,899,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after buying an additional 491,794 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

