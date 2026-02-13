Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,099,000 after buying an additional 966,444 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5,905.2% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 307,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after purchasing an additional 302,050 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 314,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,953,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,104 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $310.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.60 and its 200 day moving average is $301.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

