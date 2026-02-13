Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Director Sells $790,000.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) Director Dana O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,710. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of STRL stock opened at $431.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $470.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.13.
Sterling Infrastructure announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several research firms have issued reports on STRL. Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.
