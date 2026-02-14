Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 893,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 815,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Trading Down 25.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp. in July 2011. Falcon Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

