Prenetics Global (PRE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Prenetics Global to post earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter.

Prenetics Global Stock Up 4.8%

PRE stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $369.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.35. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prenetics Global during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prenetics Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Prenetics Global by 581.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prenetics Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Prenetics Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prenetics Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prenetics Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Report on Prenetics Global

About Prenetics Global

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) is a molecular diagnostics and genetic testing company that delivers a broad range of laboratory and at-home testing solutions. The company’s core offerings include next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels for hereditary health risks, pharmacogenomic reports to guide medication choices, and comprehensive consumer DNA testing services. In addition to genetic insights, Prenetics provides infectious disease diagnostics—most notably real-time PCR testing for pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2—through an integrated platform that combines sample collection, laboratory processing and digital reporting.

Serving both business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets, Prenetics operates a network of laboratories and service centers across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.