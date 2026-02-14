Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $803.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.07 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,636 shares of company stock worth $2,862,920. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

