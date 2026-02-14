Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.771-0.795 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. DA Davidson set a $15.00 price target on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

UTZ stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Dylan Lissette purchased 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $70,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 160,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,333.06. The trade was a 4.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series R. Of Um Partners, Llc purchased 12,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $119,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 628,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,502.40. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,020 shares of company stock worth $283,851. 16.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.26 matched the consensus and rose from $0.22 a year earlier, showing earnings resilience despite top-line pressure. Zacks: Q4 Earnings Match

Q4 EPS of $0.26 matched the consensus and rose from $0.22 a year earlier, showing earnings resilience despite top-line pressure. Positive Sentiment: Gross margin improved (+50 bps reported), and branded salty snacks delivered organic growth, indicating some operational leverage and pricing/mix benefits. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Gross margin improved (+50 bps reported), and branded salty snacks delivered organic growth, indicating some operational leverage and pricing/mix benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Organic net sales were essentially flat (+0.4%) for the quarter with branded salty snacks up ~2.5%—positive category trends but limited near-term top-line momentum. Business Wire: Sales Detail

Organic net sales were essentially flat (+0.4%) for the quarter with branded salty snacks up ~2.5%—positive category trends but limited near-term top-line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted strategic expansion and product innovation on the earnings call, which could support longer-term growth if execution continues. Yahoo Finance: Call Highlights

Management highlighted strategic expansion and product innovation on the earnings call, which could support longer-term growth if execution continues. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $342.2M came in below consensus (~$347M), signaling demand weakness and contributing to investor caution. MSN: Revenue Comes in Light

Revenue of $342.2M came in below consensus (~$347M), signaling demand weakness and contributing to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Utz cut its FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.771–0.795 vs. Street ~$0.88, a noticeable shortfall that likely weighs on near-term multiple and sentiment. MarketWatch: Outlook Miss

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 431.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Utz Brands by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

