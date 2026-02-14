Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.780-0.810 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Vontier’s conference call:

Vontier finished 2025 strong — Q4 core sales were +5%, full-year organic sales ~4%, adjusted EPS was up ~11%, and the company generated over $460 million in adjusted free cash flow (~15% of sales).

in adjusted free cash flow (~15% of sales). Strong cash allocation and balance sheet flexibility — Vontier repurchased $300 million of stock in 2025 (including $125M in Q4), ended the year with nearly $500 million cash and reduced net leverage to 2.3x.

of stock in 2025 (including $125M in Q4), ended the year with nearly $500 million cash and reduced net leverage to 2.3x. Momentum in Mobility Technologies — Invenco closed the year with a revenue base near $650 million (organic +22%), driven by new products (FlexPay 6, NFX, vehicle ID, indoor terminal) and a strategic win for its unified payment solution with a global C?store customer.

(organic +22%), driven by new products (FlexPay 6, NFX, vehicle ID, indoor terminal) and a strategic win for its solution with a global C?store customer. One-time headwinds pressured margins — a $4 million Invenco inventory reserve (legacy inventory) and higher corporate healthcare costs reduced Q4 adjusted operating margins and contributed to a ~200 bps decline in MobilityTech segment margins for the quarter.

Invenco inventory reserve (legacy inventory) and higher corporate healthcare costs reduced Q4 adjusted operating margins and contributed to a ~200 bps decline in MobilityTech segment margins for the quarter. 2026 guidance and efficiency actions — Vontier expects ~3% core growth, ~80 bps operating margin expansion at the midpoint, ~$15 million of in?year simplification savings (largely ramping H2), and ~95% adjusted free cash flow conversion (~15% of sales).

Vontier Trading Down 0.6%

VNT stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,438,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 104.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,723 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vontier by 107.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 128.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 821,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 461,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 414,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 342,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

