Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.780-0.810 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Vontier’s conference call:
- Vontier finished 2025 strong — Q4 core sales were +5%, full-year organic sales ~4%, adjusted EPS was up ~11%, and the company generated over $460 million in adjusted free cash flow (~15% of sales).
- Strong cash allocation and balance sheet flexibility — Vontier repurchased $300 million of stock in 2025 (including $125M in Q4), ended the year with nearly $500 million cash and reduced net leverage to 2.3x.
- Momentum in Mobility Technologies — Invenco closed the year with a revenue base near $650 million (organic +22%), driven by new products (FlexPay 6, NFX, vehicle ID, indoor terminal) and a strategic win for its unified payment solution with a global C?store customer.
- One-time headwinds pressured margins — a $4 million Invenco inventory reserve (legacy inventory) and higher corporate healthcare costs reduced Q4 adjusted operating margins and contributed to a ~200 bps decline in MobilityTech segment margins for the quarter.
- 2026 guidance and efficiency actions — Vontier expects ~3% core growth, ~80 bps operating margin expansion at the midpoint, ~$15 million of in?year simplification savings (largely ramping H2), and ~95% adjusted free cash flow conversion (~15% of sales).
Vontier Trading Down 0.6%
VNT stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier
Trending Headlines about Vontier
Here are the key news stories impacting Vontier this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Vontier reported $0.86 EPS (vs. $0.85 est.) and $808.5M revenue (vs. ~$765M est.), with revenue up ~4% year-over-year and healthy margins/ROE; this is the primary driver behind the recent rally. Vontier Corporation (VNT) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Product & portfolio strength — Management credited product innovation and portfolio focus for outperformance across core businesses, supporting medium-term growth prospects. VNT Q4 Deep Dive: Product Innovation and Portfolio Focus Drive Outperformance
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — Strong results and upbeat execution commentary triggered an earlier large intraday rally (reported ~17% gain in some coverage), showing investor appetite for the company’s growth narrative. Why Vontier Corporation’s (VNT) Stock Is Up 17.04%
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color — Transcripts/highlights show management focused on “strong core growth” and strategic priorities; useful for modeling segment-level trends but no dramatic change to long-term guidance. Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — Slide deck and press release provide details on segment performance and margin drivers for financial modeling. Vontier Corporation 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance miss risk — Q1 FY2026 guidance was light: EPS 0.780–0.810 (vs. ~0.820 consensus) and revenue guidance $730–$740M (below ~$768M consensus), which likely capped the upside and explains some intraday profit-taking. Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Surprises With Q4 CY2025 Sales, Stock Soars
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term uncertainty & leverage — While beat-and-guide dynamics drove volatility, elevated debt/equity and a modest gap between near-term guidance and Street expectations increase downside risk if end-market growth softens. No direct article link
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.
About Vontier
Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.
The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vontier
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.