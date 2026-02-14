High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,924 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 5,383 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other High Income Securities Fund news, insider Phillip Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 23,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,860.40. This trade represents a 74.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $150,792 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.9%

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE: PCF) is a closed-end management investment company dedicated to delivering a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of below-investment-grade debt securities, including corporate high-yield bonds, bank loans and other fixed-income instruments. While the majority of its holdings are denominated in U.S. dollars, the fund may also invest in non-U.S. issuers and currency exposures as part of its global credit strategy.

To pursue its objectives, PCF may employ leverage in the form of borrowings and preferred stock issuance, enhancing its capacity to generate income but also introducing additional risk.

Featured Articles

