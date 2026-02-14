Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,423,216 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 15,579,844 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,371,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,371,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $71.98.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

