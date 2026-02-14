Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,452 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 21,256 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:MBINM opened at $25.43 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Merchants Bank, provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on delivering community-oriented banking solutions throughout central Pennsylvania. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing, and cash management services designed to meet the needs of both retail and corporate customers.
On the lending side, Merchants Bancorp extends credit through commercial real estate loans, construction financing, equipment loans, and lines of credit for small- and middle-market enterprises.
