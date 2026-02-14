Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,191 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 18,074 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pedevco Stock Performance

PED opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Pedevco has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.82.

About Pedevco

Pedevco Corp is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PED. The firm focuses on acquiring, developing and producing hydrocarbon assets, with a strategic emphasis on shallow water and onshore properties in Trinidad and Tobago. Since its listing, Pedevco has pursued opportunities to expand reserves through targeted exploration and development projects in one of the Caribbean’s most prolific hydrocarbon-producing regions.

The company’s portfolio centers on two primary concession areas in Trinidad and Tobago: the O-55 shallow water offshore block and the onshore Block 3(a) license.

